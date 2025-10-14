Dolphins' next franchise cornerstone is already becoming painfully obvious

The Miami Dolphins are in the middle of a brutal collapse that is simultaneously painful to watch and impossible to look away from. Their quarterback is calling out his teammates, their head coach is on the hot seat, and their defense is one of the worst in football.

So, why not look ahead at a player who could be the future of the franchise? Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has taken college football by storm this season, quickly establishing himself as one of the top pass-catchers in the country. He's expected to go early in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

While Tyson may be seen as a luxury pick for a Dolphins team with too many needs to count, he may still be the best choice moving forward.

Jordyn Tyson could be the answer to Dolphins' offensive debacle

As exciting as Miami's offense has been at times in the last few years, it was clearly built on the false assumption that speed is enough to overcome glaring weaknesses throughout a roster. Whether Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are around to right the ship or not, the Dolphins need to take a different approach to building their team moving forward.

Tyson provides everything that the Dolphins' current offense is not: size, physicality, and technical precision. He's a smooth route-runner who can win at all three levels of the field. At 6-2 and 201 pounds, he's able to use his frame to box out defenders at the catch point.

He's already shown the ability to take over in big moments, logging over 500 yards and eight touchdowns for the Sun Devils on 47 catches this season.

Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are both electric receivers, but they win in similar ways. Tyson would give Miami an alternative to their speed-based style of play, while acting as a long-term replacement for Hill. The veteran receiver might not be around for much longer, and fans have seen how stagnant the offense can become without him.

Sure, there are more pressing needs in other areas of the Dolphins' roster. The secondary, defensive line, offensive line, and even quarterback room could use some reinforcements. But this team is more than one draft away from becoming competitive again. If they have an opportunity to pick an elite talent at a premium position early in the draft, they shouldn't hesitate to take it.