Dolphins' next moves after the draft have become painfully obvious

The NFL Draft is over, and now the real work begins to fix the rest of the Miami Dolphins' roster. Chris Grier still needs to find veterans to supplement his team.

With the draft now in the rearview mirror, Miami has to look at the current list of free agents and realize that while this draft netted the players to fill certain needs, there is still a lack of leadership, veteran presence, and experience on the roster.

The Dolphins entered the draft with needs at several positions and went a way to fix them, but now, the free-agent market must be tapped into once again.

Dolphins must strengthen in these positions following the NFL Draft

Offensive guard

Jonah Savaiinaea provides the Dolphins with a starting option at guard, but they still need to add to the roster. Veteran leadership is important, and it's missing.

Brandon Scherff remains the best free-agent guard on the market, and while the Dolphins probably won't look his way, it's a mistake. Scherff is consistently good at his job and is typically available to play on Sundays, something the Dolphins need much more of. Miami would be wise to add his veteran leadership and experience to the team.

Dalton Risner would provide veteran depth while the new additions get up to speed. Miami lacks quality veterans on the line and has turned most of the line over to young guys who are unproven or, in the case of Liam Eichenberg, a remaining question mark. Risner has the experience, is consistent, and is rarely injured.

Cornerback

Despite taking Jason Marshall in the draft, the Dolphins still need someone to play on the opposite side. Asante Samuel Jr. is one of the better corners still on the market, and if the Dolphins could get him on a short-term deal, it would benefit the unit and provide more experience. Artie Burns is not reliable.

Another option is Rasul Douglas. Douglas is a smart veteran corner with a lot of experience. He may not be the same player he once was, but at this point, leadership and the aforementioned experience are much more important for a young secondary.

Safety

The Dolphins addressed the position with Dante Trader and probably think they are fine, but Justin Simmons can take them to another level.

Miami has a need for more toughness, and while the team added talent in the draft, there is no denying that it needs veterans who can help mentor the younger players.

Defensive line

Raekwon Davis should be back in the fold with the Dolphins. Davis and Zach Sieler know how to play together, and he knows the system. The Dolphins will still need to bring in more defensive linemen, and Davis still being available makes a lot of sense for Chris Grier. After a one-and-done season with the Indianapolis Colts, he shouldn't be too expensive. The question is whether bridges were burned when he left Miami.

The Dolphins added Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips in the draft, so signing Davis would give them a fantastic rotation.

