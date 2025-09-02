Dolphins' next QB might not be who fans expect (and it's probably not Arch Manning)

The Miami Dolphins are likely to upset some fans by keeping Tua Tagovailoa beyond the 2025 season, but that doesn't mean a replacement won't be drafted in 2026.

The NFL is now days away from kicking off, but over the weekend, the NCAA started its season. Naturally, the quarterbacks are the ones to watch. Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and even Penn State's Drew Allar are all considered top draft prospects.

Regardless of Tagovailoa's injury history, Dolphins fans may want to pay particular attention to the quarterback for LSU: Nussmeier.

Dolphins could draft a top QB prospect in 2026 regardless of whether Tua Tagovailoa struggles

There are health concerns surrounding Tagovailoa. They are not concussion-related, but the hip could be an issue, and Tagovailoa has acknowledged as much. If this is a legitimate long-term concern, the Dolphins need to look ahead to the future without him behind center. It won't be in 2026, but the Dolphins could use the next draft to find his eventual replacement.

Arch Manning made his highly anticipated debut this past weekend against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Still, his performance was met with criticism as he fell short of the expectations that had been set for him. That's perfectly fine because Miami fans shouldn't be obsessing over Manning, at least not this year.

If Manning doesn't rip up the NCAA this year, there is a better chance he stays at Texas. He may remain in school regardless of how he plays. That isn't the case for Nussmeier.

The LSU quarterback has a lot of Joe Burrow in him. He has a big arm with a gunslinger drive and mentality. Capable of making all of the NFL throws, Nussmeier is pretty close to being pro-ready out of the gate and a potential Heisman Trophy winner. His father, Doug Nussmeier, is the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator. Needless to say, his mechanics indicate that he has received good coaching.

Miami attempted to trade up for Burrow in 2021, but ultimately that failed, selecting Tagovailoa instead. It would be ironic if the replacement for Tagovailoa came from LSU, where Burrow played.

This isn't a knock on Tagovailoa by any means, nor is it intended to say that he will have a horrible season in 2025. Whether he makes it through the season unscathed or not, the history of injury will always be a concern for whoever is running the team.

That being said, if the Dolphins are in a position to take Nussmeier in 2026, it will mean things didn't go as well as they had planned.

With the NCAA season underway, Nussmeier is a QB fans should keep an eye on week to week. The next crop of quarterbacks could be deeper than the last two drafts, and that is something Dolphins GM Chris Grier should also keep in mind.

If Dolphins fans who don't consistently follow the NCAA are looking for someone to keep an eye on, Nussmeier is the one.