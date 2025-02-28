Dolphins hold NFL Combine meeting with dream Jevon Holland replacement

The NFL Combine workouts began on Thursday, but teams have already been meeting and drilling prospective draft picks all week. The Miami Dolphins have met with a few already, including a key addition that could change the defense.

Miami enters the draft needing a lot of help. The team has holes at several positions, but none are as glaring as along the offensive line and in the secondary. While some fans are hoping for a game-changing playmaker like Tyler Warren, Ashton Jeanty, or a big-bodied, physical guard, the Dolphins will likely go in a different direction.

Georgia safety Malaki Starks met with the Dolphins this week and told reporters the meeting went "great."

Starks became our go-to target in early NFL mock drafts. The Georgia star would fill a huge need in the secondary, as many analysts expect him to make an immediate impact in the NFL. Starks would make fans forget about Jevon Holland.

Malaki Starks could be the missing piece to Dolphins' defense

As other prospects shake off the tree, some draft experts believe Starks will fall into the late teens or early 20s. It's something to watch, as Chris Grier could trade down if Starks and an offensive lineman remain available when the Dolphins hit the clock.

Many experts predict a top-10 list of prospects will be the best in the class, with the next 40 players being nearly even, given their talent levels being so high. Miami has three selections in the first three rounds, and it would not be surprising to see Grier trade for another second-round pick if he can figure out a way to make it work.

Starks is the type of athlete the Dolphins need. He is as good on paper as Minkah Fitzpatrick was coming into the league. The Dolphins thought they were getting the better player when they drafted Holland, but he still has yet to showcase his ceiling.

Drafting Starks would provide Anthony Weaver with a central key to his secondary. Weaver can mold and shape Starks from the start of the year and build his secondary around him.

More Dolphins News and Analysis