Dolphins now prepping for a totally different QB vs. Falcons in surprising news

The week 8 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons just got a lot more interesting, and it might not be great news for the Dolphins. It does have one benefit that works in their favor.

The Falcons are looking more and more likely to start veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins over Michael Penix Jr, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday. The latter is dealing with a knee bruise and was limited in practice. If Cousins does start, it changes how the Dolphins will attack the Falcons' offense.

ESPN Sources: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is “highly likely” to start Sunday’s game vs. the Dolphins as Michael Penix recovers from a bone bruise to his knee.



Penix was limited at practice all week and Cousins worked with the first-team offense, gearing up to start Sunday. pic.twitter.com/790BrBoTBe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2025

Kirk Cousins presents bigger problems for Dolphins' defense, but there is a trade-off

Cousins is a big-armed quarterback who can make the throws to advance an offense, but he has limitations. Unlike Penix, Cousins isn't as mobile, and while he may pick apart the defense, time is going to play a significant factor in that opportunity.

The Dolphins were going to have a tough time keeping Penix from leaving the pocket and picking up yards with his legs. Cousins is far less likely to do that. If the Dolphins can generate consistent pressure on the pocket, they should have a chance to keep him from dissecting the secondary.

Rasul Douglas has been one of the few bright spots on defense, but the linebacker coverage hasn't been good. This is where Kyle Pitts will come into play. The Dolphins have to find a way to slow down the Falcons' rushing attack with Bijan Robinson while not surrendering yards to Pitts.

Miami isn't in a great position heading into this week's game, but they have an opportunity to end this bleeding. It will take a massive game from Tua Tagovailoa, but more importantly, the focus will be on the defensive front.

If the Dolphins are going to win, the defensive ends and outside linebackers need to get pressure on Cousins as often as possible. The Falcons' backup and one-time NFL starter has only attempted seven passes this year.