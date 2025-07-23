Dolphins OL Bayron Matos leaves practice in helicopter after scary injury

The Miami Dolphins suffered a seriously concerning blow to their offensive line room, as a player that many fans were excited to see more of in practice squad standout Bayron Matos suffered an injury that threatens to derail what could be a pivotal 2025 season for him.

Matos was injured in the final minutes of Miami's first training camp practice, and the injury was so severe that he needed to be taken away from the practice field via helicopter and airlifted to a local medical center for further evaluation. The severity of the injury and specifics related to this incident, at this point in time, remain unknown.

The good news for both the Dolphins and their fans is that Matos is reportedly in stable condition. This is a scary incident that will likely be updated in the coming days.

Dolphins OL Bayron Matos leaves practice via helicopter after injury

Matos, a member of the International Player Pathway Program, has one of the most interesting stories of any player in the league. Born in the Dominican Republic, Matos originally was a baseball player who came to the United States knowing minimal English in pursuit of a basketball career.

After two seasons of college basketball at New Mexico and South Florida, Matos walked onto the USF football team in 2022 as a defensive lineman. Matos would eventually move to offensive tackle, putting up impressive workout numbers like a 4.88 40-yard dash at 6-7 and 313 pounds.

Matos went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, though he signed with Miami as a free agent and spent last season on the practice squad. Some optimistic fans expecting a Jordan Mailata-type leap from Matos may not be surprised if he makes the final 53-man roster when healthy. Perhaps he could push players like Kion Smith and Larry Borom as he tries to earn a backup role.

The top priority in the immediate future for Miami is finding out just how severe the injury is for Matos and what the prognosis is for his recovery. The way in which he left practice has Dolphins fans unfortunately assuming the worst.