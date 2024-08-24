3 winners (and 2 losers) for Dolphins in preseason finale against Buccaneers
By Brian Miller
Training camp is over, and now the Miami Dolphins have completed their preseason schedule as well. Some players shined, and others didn't, but there is nothing that can be done now as the Dolphins turn to the tapes from games and practices to trim their roster.
Miami didn't play most of its starters Friday night, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started many of theirs. It was clear from the start that Miami's backups were in as the Bucs took the opening drive for a touchdown, but the Dolphins settled in defensively. Offensively, they struggled.
Despite those issues, several players looked good on offense. Bayron Matos might have looked lost at right tackle and Jack Driscoll got beaten on an early bullrush by Vita Vea, but overall, things began to settle down.
Here is a look at who rose and who didn't.
Winners and losers for Dolphins in final preseason game vs. Buccaneers
Winner: Malik Washington, WR
Malik Washington didn't rise in his final preseason game, he soared.
The Dolphins offense may have been a bit stagnant as they have most of the preseason, but Washington shrugged off a big hit early and looked like he was ready to make an impact in the offense this year. He played fast and smart. On special teams, he looked ready to take snaps away from Braxton Berrios. He made defenders miss and showed off his speed.
Washington was never on the 53-man bubble but on Friday, he showed fans that he has the ability to make the offense better when given a chance. He could be Miami's fourth-best wide receiver entering the season.
Loser: Mike White, QB
Mike White was outplayed by Skylar Thompson.
White finally got his chance to play with players who are not immediately getting cut on Tuesday. After playing the entire second half in two previous games, White got to start the game, and the results were not good. Skylar Thompson took advantage of his opportunity.
The issues he had holding onto the ball were evident, as was his lack of pocket presence. White played against several of the Buccaneers' starters on defense, but he failed to move the team smoothly. His best shot at making the roster was to have Thompson play poorly, but that wasn't the case in the Dolphins' finale.
White finished the game 5 of 9 for 37 yards, while Thompson shined. Despite a late-game interception, Thompson looked in control, completing 19 of 27 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick.
Thompson was poised and finally made good decisions with the ball. He led the Dolphins on two impressive touchdown drives, making concise throws on critical downs.
Winner: Jeff Wilson, RB
Jeff Wilson confirmed he deserves not to be an afterthought.
Wilson entered the 2024 season without many giving him a shot at the 53, but injuries to other running backs gave him an opportunity. He may still not make the final roster, but he showed great vision and speed, along with hard running, which will make other RB-needy teams take notice. If Wilson doesn't stick on the Dolphins roster, it won't be because he isn't good, it's because he doesn't fit within the numbers. Wilson and Washington were easily the best players on offense Friday night.
Statistically, Wilson didn't put up much in the way of yardage but the Dolphins offense was horrible in the first quarter. He was better in the passing game.
Loser: Jody Fortson, TE
Jody Fortson had the worst night at the worst time.
The Dolphins' tight end position isn't likely going to see veteran Fortson on the roster. The former Kansas City Chief didn't have a good night against the Buccaneers. He finally got to play more than a handful of plays and found himself the recipient of a holding penalty that negated a first down run by Jaylen Wright, a pass-interference call that negated a catch-and-run, and a dropped first-down catch.
Fortson is competing against Julian Hill and undrafted rookie Hayden Rucci. On Friday, Rucci looked like the better option between the two. Miami may not keep four tight ends, and that would leave Fortson without a spot, as Hill has looked good in camp. The first two spots will go to Jonnu Smith and Durham Smythe.
Winner: Jaylen Wright, RB
Jaylen Wright is going to be special in Mike McDaniel's system.
When you watch young guys play against backups, it's often hard to get an idea of how good a player can be. Against the Buccaneers, Wright showcased how fast and elusive he was, no matter who he was lining up against. The rookie runner showed what he can do in space and that he isn't afraid to run through the middle. He can take a hit and give one.
Wright also gave opponents a look at how hard he will be to stop in the passing game.
What will benefit him the most is the fact he will be the runner that comes in to spell Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. With those two wearing defenses down, Wright is going to make defenses suffer.