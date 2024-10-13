Dolphins once again linked to former All-Pro QB for trade deadline move
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have two choices ahead of them for the 2024 season. Let it play out with Tua Tagovailoa and a combination of Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson, or make a trade and get a better backup quarterback.
Anyone who follows the Dolphins knows that Chris Grier giving up draft picks for a backup quarterback isn't going to happen, but that isn't stopping the media from speculating that it will. Now, once again, Russell Wilson is at the center of the conversation.
Jeff Diamond of the "33rd Team" released his "5 Bold predictions for the 2024 NFL trade deadline," and the Dolphins are on that list. Wilson is again the quarterback everyone seems to think will keep Miami competitive should Tua go down again this year. The Broncos knew how competitive he is. The Steelers know as well, which is why Justin Fields is starting.
Wilson brings only experience to the table. His game hasn't been good for years now. The benefit for the Dolphins is if they did land him, his salary would be next to nothing. Of course, we all do know Grier and if a trade did happen, Miami would give up too much and then give Wilson an extension.
If the Dolphins were to make a trade, a rare inter-division deal makes more sense
Also on the list are the New York Jets. In fact, they are on the list twice. They are the top landing spot for Davante Adams, who wants out of Las Vegas and naturally a reunion with Aaron Rodgers has the sports world seeing stars. The Jets have another player that they need to deal with first. Haason Reddick.
In Diamond's article he mentions the Lions as the bold landing spot for Reddick, but if Grier wants his team to get better, trade for Reddick and watch him report and play against the Jets twice this year to prove a point.
The reality is, of course, the Dolphins are not going to make any big trades this year. The cap is an issue, but so is their record. Wilson isn't going to save the season if Tua goes down because there are bigger issues than just quarterback for Mike McDaniel.