Dolphins linked to potential Russell Wilson trade after latest QB setback
The Miami Dolphins need a quarterback in the worst way.
If that wasn't painfully obvious the moment that Tua Tagovailoa went down in Week 2, it was clear as day after the Dolphins' underwhelming 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Skylar Thompson barely threw for 100 yards before leaving the game with his own injury, and there's nothing to be said about Tim Boyle that hasn't already been said. Something's gotta change for a team that was considered AFC East contenders, if not favorites, before the year started.
RELATED: Tyreek Hill posts emotional messages after Week 3 Dolphins setback
On top of that, any dreams of a miraculous Bryce Young turnaround were probably ruined when Andy Dalton came in and threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that was considered one of the league's better groups through the first month of the season.
It's why you should definitely prepare yourself for the Dolphins to be listed in every single quaterback rumor for the next two months.
Dolphins named 'potential landing spot' for Russell Wilson midseason trade
For instance, ESPN published a big ol' list of trade candidates after Week 3, and wouldn't you know it, there are the Dolphins! And Russell Wilson! The worldwide leader loves the fit, even if the Dolphins may have some competition to land him.
"Again, if they stay in contention and find out Tagovailoa isn't coming back this season, the Dolphins will be looking for signal-caller options. The Raiders or any contender that suffers an unforeseen injury to its starter in October probably would poke around on Wilson, too."
There are worse ideas out there right now. Wilson's nowhere near his prime anymore – not to mention dealing with injury issues of his own – but if people were buying into the idea that Mike McDaniel and Co. could make *Bryce Young* work in their offense, then it's hard to be that critical of them doing the same with a QB that's actually, you know, NFL caliber. Your other option is Tim Boyle.
Ultimately, Wilson in Miami still feels a bit farfetched at this point. Justin Fields is playing well for the Steelers, but he's not playing as great as the 3-0 record suggests – his numbers still look a lot like they did in Chicago, and the Steelers are going to need to push the ball down the field at some point this year.
Trading away your reliable backup veteran QB after three weeks because you're totally bought in on Fields feels more like a Panthers move than a Steelers one. Ryan Tannehill, you are a Miami Dolphin.