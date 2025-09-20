Dolphins' panic meter ranking leaves no doubt that they've hit rock bottom

Ahead of Week 3's Thursday night showdown in Buffalo against the Bills, the Miami Dolphins looked to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. And despite a valiant effort on TNF, they still are. But how bad is it really in South Florida?

Well, Bleacher Report has released its panic meter on winless teams and others with key injuries prior to the Week 3 slate, and it's not looking good for the aqua and orange.

In its article that was published ahead of Miami's Thursday Night Football matchup with Buffalo, B/R listed the Dolphins along with another handful of 0-2 teams -- the Panthers, Bears, Browns, Chiefs, and Jets -- as well as the Bengals and Vikings, who have key injuries at the quarterback position in Joe Burrow and J.J. McCarthy, respectively.

Dolphins enter full panic mode after 0-3 start to the season

Yet, it was Miami who came out as the most concerning for Bleacher Report at a max 10 on the panic meter. Only one other team came in as high as 8 (Carolina).

So early into the season, a 10 could be seen as overdramatic. There's still plenty of football left to be played to turn it around. And while that will likely be the case for a couple of the teams on this list, the Dolphins aren't one of them.

After all, it's not just a few bad games for the Dolphins. It's Year 4 for head coach Mike McDaniel and Year 6 for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. And for over a year now, it's gone from bad to worse.

RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa said what no Dolphins fan wants to hear after costly interception

In truth, Miami deserves to be at the max on any panic meter. Even after Thursday's respectable showing against the Bills, I wouldn't even think to consider going any lower than 9 on my own panic meter. There are no moral victories in the NFL, and the Dolphins have now lost 12 of the last 13 games against their division rival.

Moreover, those within the organization know it's not just a couple of games. After their embarrassing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, Dolphins players held a meeting amongst themselves, which is unheard of so early into the season. Then, they followed up that pep talk by coming out flat against the New England Patriots in their home opener.

Miami did play its best game of the season so far against Buffalo on Thursday night, giving the Dolphins a shot at a massive upset against the Bills before mental mistakes cost them the game. I had predicted that McDaniel could be fired following a loss to Buffalo, but with the game being much closer than I projected, he's likely bought himself at least a few more weeks.

Yet, those costly mistakes down the stretch are exact examples of why the panic button is ringing so loud. McDaniel did have the Dolphins prepared, which they were not against the Colts and Patriots. If he can continue to get that type of effort out of his players, McDaniel might make it through the full season.

But that's where it should end.

The Dolphins need another overhaul. They know it and even showed it in some of their offseason moves. It just didn't make sense at the time because the people making the moves are the same ones who have been here.

It will only get worse for Miami before it gets better. But it will get better.

There were signs that this could be a painful season, and at 0-3, it's showing out to be. Nevertheless, it's better than the Dolphins continuing to spiral in the world of mediocrity as they have throughout the 21st century. Only, in order for any sort of stabilization to occur on the panic meter for Miami, a complete reset is necessary.

Will Stephen Ross do it?