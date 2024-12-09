Dolphins' playoff chances surge after Chiefs win over Chargers on SNF
By Brian Miller
On Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins watched as the Chiefs and Chargers battled it out on Sunday Night Football. The results gave the Dolphins another avenue to the playoffs.
For the better part of the last month, the road to the postseason for Miami has gone through Indianapolis and Denver. Both teams are in front of the Dolphins in the playoff race for the final seventh seed. The Colts own the head-to-head over Miami. Both the Broncos and Colts were on their byes in Week 14.
The victory over the Jets on Sunday improved the Dolphins record to 6-7 and a tie with the Colts. Their win also moved them to within two games of the Broncos. With the Chargers losing on Sunday night football, they, too, are two games ahead of the Dolphins, as are the Ravens.
Following the game on Sunday, we looked at the updated chances of the Dolphins making the playoffs, but we can now add the Chargers and Ravens to the hunt. Miami's chances improved to 15% with their win and the L.A. loss.
Team
Chance
Week 15
Week 16
Week 17
Week 18
Ravens
97%
@ Giants
Steelers
@ Texans
Browns
Chargers
89%
Bucaneers
Broncos
@ Patriots
@ Raiders
Broncos
77%
Colts
@ Chargers
@ Bengals
@ Chiefs
Colts
24%
@ Broncos
Titans
Giants
Jaguars
Dolphins
15%
@ Texans
49ers
@ Browns
@ Jets
The only thing Dolphins need to worry about is what they can control
Of the four teams, the Broncos have the tougher schedule. The Ravens have the easier of the four. If L.A. loses to the Buccaneers in Week 15, the door for Miami will open more, but the key game on their schedule is now the Week 16 game against the Broncos. The Chargers should win their final two despite being on the road.
The Broncos still remain the team Miami needs to lose, as well as the Colts, but with the loss to Kansas City on Sunday night, the Chargers have put themselves in a tougher situation with two big games over the next two weeks.