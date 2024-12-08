Dolphins updated playoff chances after Week 14 win over the Jets
By Brian Miller
After coming from behind to beat the New York Jets on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins kept their playoff chances alive. Miami entered the game with a slim chance of making it to the postseason, but they kept that chance alive with an overtime victory.
Now, they need to continue winning and still need help from other teams. The season is going to ride on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has to keep the Dolphins scoring because the defense isn't good right now.
The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, who are both ahead of Miami in the current playoff chase, had their byes this week. With their win on Sunday, the Dolphins gained a game on the Broncos and have tied the Colts. So, where do they stand with four games to go?
Miami Dolphins playoff chances will depend on other NFL teams over next four weeks
After Sunday's win, Miami's chances of making the playoffs are still just 13 percent. They don't control their fate, and that creates bigger problems. With Denver currently holding onto the No. 7 seed and Indianapolis holding the head-to-head tiebreaker, the Dolphins are still walking on thin ice.
Team
Chance of making postseason
Denver Broncos
77%
Indianapolis Colts
26%
Miami Dolphins
13%
There are still some tough games ahead for all three teams, so anything is possible. But it might only take a couple of wins by the Broncos to knock the Dolphins out of the playoff race.
Below are the remaining schedules of all three teams
In the hunt
Week 15
Week 16
Week 17
Week 18
Broncos
Colts
@ Chargers
@ Bengals
Kansas City
Colts
@ Broncos
Titans
Giants
Jaguars
Dolphins
@ Texans
San Francisco
@ Browns
@ Jets
While it would help if the Colts beat the Broncos next week, Indianapolis has an easy schedule after they play Denver. Because of Miami's loss to the Colts earlier this season, at least one more loss by Indianapolis is needed in order for the Dolphins to not get eliminated from the playoff race.
Denver has been playing great football over the last several weeks and they almost knocked the Kansas City Chiefs out of the undefeated ranks last month before the Buffalo Bills finally did in Week 11.
The Broncos have the toughest schedule of the two teams in front of Miami in the AFC playoff standings, and while the Baltimore Ravens could still slide, it is more likely Denver will, or rather, it is more hopeful they will.