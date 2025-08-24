Dolphins' preseason proves Chris Grier found a hidden gem at cornerback

If there is one thing that Chris Grier has proven to be good at, it is identifying undrafted players that can not only make the Miami Dolphins roster but also compete for playing time.

2025 has proven this correct once again, and in fact, maybe Grier should stick to finding undrafted corners instead of trying to draft them.

Dolphins fans have rightfully worried about the cornerback unit all offseason, but Storm Duck is giving them a reason to believe it might not be so bad.

Storm Duck has given Dolphins fans a reason to believe in the 2025 season

Entering the 2025 season, the lack of quality depth at corner has been a concern, but there were also concerns over who would start. Jalen Ramsey was the biggest headline of the offseason until he was finally traded. Dolphins fans knew his exit would create a hole in the secondary, and given the competition on the other side between Duck and Cam Smith, there were doubts it could work.

Duck has been consistent this preseason. He has had some growing pains, but he has made it clear that the boundary is his on one side of the field. There is no doubt Duck will start this year; the question is who will start on the other side?

The competition between Duck and Smith ended when Smith got hurt. Duck didn't slack off and continued to give Anthony Weaver reasons to trust him. When Smith did return, he had no shot against the second-year undrafted player.

Duck is just another undrafted cornerback success story. 2025 is going to be a big one for him, and if he handles his job, the Dolphins' defense is going to be good no matter what happens on the other side.

There are still concerns about the secondary, but Duck has given many doubters a reason to be a little quieter. There is a long season ahead and a long way to go in his development, but at a position of critical need entering training camp, preseason has shown Duck isn't someone to worry about.

