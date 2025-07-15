Dolphins have a problem that could ruin training camp immediately

No matter what you think about the rest of the Miami Dolphins roster, cornerback is going to be under the microscope no matter what happens over the next several weeks.

Training camp is here. The Dolphins will begin reporting on July 15, when rookies arrive at the training facility. Veterans will follow a week later on July 22. After completing the conditioning drills and early classroom work, they will head to the practice fields.

While there are questions about the Dolphins' roster, none stand out nearly as much as the cornerback position. Depth is not the only issue. They must also determine who's starting. Miami's only known starter at this point is Kader Kohou, but we don't know if the Dolphins are going to try him on the boundary or keep him in the nickel role.

Dolphins have to rely on inexperience until they can find a veteran option

Cam Smith is riding a wave of uncertainty. He has been put on notice by Chris Grier, and his OTAs and minicamp practices were nothing special. The fact that he was a second-round pick two years ago and is now competing for his job with an undrafted rookie from 2024 says a lot about how much work he has to improve.

While Miami may be in the market for another cornerback now that Jalen Ramsey is gone, there is nothing more than speculation that they are actually looking for help. Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr. appear to be the best options to replace Ramsey, but the Dolphins are not making any moves to fix the issue.

The truth is, even if Miami adds another player to help, there is no guarantee they will play at a high level. The Dolphins need a lot of help from the front seven to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks and take pressure off the secondary.

Training camp is going to show how far they have to go and how far they have come.

