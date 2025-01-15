Dolphins quarterback signs with Steelers a day after contract expires

The Miami Dolphins' season may be over, but one player is already looking ahead to 2025 with a new team.

On Monday, Skylar Thompson's contract officially expired, making him a free agent. The Dolphins didn't seem too intent on getting him back on their roster, and two days later, Thompson is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It confirms the Dolphins will need to look for a quarterback this offseason.

The move was announced earlier on Tuesday by his agency and later confirmed by multiple media sources.

Fans were thrilled when the team released him in December from the active roster. He cleared waivers as expected and was re-signed to the practice squad. Now, those fans who rejoiced at his departure earlier will be thrilled that he won't be back in Miami.

The Steelers are in an interesting position at quarterback. Both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are impending free agents. The Steelers could look to re-sign Wilson, but Fields is expected to hit free agency and could be a target for the Dolphins. It seems Thompson will add depth to the roster, but it's unclear who will be in front of him.

Skylar Thompson's rough 2024 ends with expired practice squad contract

Thompson struggled when the Dolphins called on him this season. While he won a training camp battle against Mike White, it wasn't because he had a great camp. He simply had a slightly better preseason, and the Dolphins had no other options.

When Tua Tagovailoa went down, Thompson stepped in but couldn't move the offense. He made one start in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, completing 13 of 19 passes for 107 yards before suffering a rib injury. It paved the way for Tyler Huntley. When Thompson got healthy, it was Huntley who took over the primary backup job, relegating Thompson to the practice squad.

With Thompson now off the roster, the Dolphins currently have Tua as the only quarterback on the team. Not that it matters, as their season ended in Week 18.

