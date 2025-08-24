Dolphins' quietest roster battle is finally over after preseason finale

It was a camp battle that many were not exactly paying attention to. A deep linebacker unit filled with talent from the top to the bottom of the roster, and making it harder was the lack of available positions.

The Miami Dolphins will trim their roster to the league-mandated 53 on or before Tuesday's deadline, but following the final preseason game, it's clear that one of the quietest competitions has come to an end.

With the preseason games in the window, several Dolphins linebackers will soon be hoping for a practice squad invite.

The Dolphins have no choice but to release former draft picks ahead of the roster deadline

In 2022, the Dolphins drafted two linebackers, Cameron Goode and Channing Tindall. Tindall was Miami's first pick in that season's draft, a third-rounder with a lot of potential. Over the course of three seasons, both players flashed potential, but neither could break through enough to provide the team with a reason to start them.

The depth at the position has relegated both players to clean-up jobs in preseason. Still, with more reps available, neither has been able to show the consistency to warrant a spot on the final 53.

In 2024, the Dolphins spent a fifth round pick on Mohamed Kamara. Kamara was expected to be a work in progress from the start. Miami was fine with that. He spent most of his time on the inactive list in his rookie season, but fans expected him to jump out in 2025.

That hasn't been the case and now the second-year player is likely going to be cut.

All of this is because while fans have been watching the WRs and the CBs, there has been competition playing out between these three and Grayson Murphy. Miami likely has only one spot available on the roster, and Murphy has looked the best of the four.

Murphy may very well end up with the final spot, but even if not, Eugene Asante has given the Dolphins more reason to keep him over the previous three.

Miami had what could be one of the best drafts in recent memory this past April, but it is becoming quite clear that the 2022 draft was one of the worst.

