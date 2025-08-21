Dolphins veterans who will undoubtedly get cut after the preseason

In less than a week, the NFL will send a lot of young men to unemployment. Their dreams, at least temporarily, will be shattered. This year, the Miami Dolphins have tough decisions to make. With the drive to get younger, several veterans could find themselves cut by the Dolphins.

Training camp battles this year were less about the flashy new rookies and more about the depth, where some players haven't taken the next steps in their careers. For those players, the road may come to an end.

The question is, what veterans are likely to be cut next Tuesday when the rosters must be trimmed to 53 before players can be added to each team's practice squad?

Miami Dolphins veteran players who could be cut next week

Cam Smith - CB

All eyes are going to be on the cornerback room. Whoever makes the roster could still be cut after other teams make their moves as well. The Dolphins are expected to look for cornerback help after roster cuts. There are not a lot of veterans that could be released, but one name to watch is Cam Smith.

Smith had a good game against the backups last week in Detroit and may be enough to convince Chris Grier to keep him. Mike McDaniel doesn't have total control over his roster, and fans know Smith was Grier's draft pick. Despite being challenged after the 2024 season, Smith has not looked good in camp. Depth at the position is the likely reason he sticks around.

Erik Ezukanma and Theo Wease Jr.- WR

Wide Receiver will see Erik Ezukanma get cut. There is almost no chance of him surviving next Tuesday. Miami had him on its practice squad last year, so there is a possibility he lands again. Miami will also likely cut Theo Wease Jr., who honestly should make the team. The numbers are against him, so expect him back on the practice squad.

Grayson Murphy, Cameron Goode, Channing Tindall - LB

No other position is going to feel the knife deeper than linebacker. The Dolphins' deepest position has good talent that will have to be released. Grayson Murphy continues to shine, and even he is on the bubble. That can't be said for Cameron Goode and Channing Tindall. Both players could be out next week.

The former Dolphins draft picks haven't progressed since being selected. Whether due to injuries or other reasons, only flashes have been seen on the field, and Miami can't afford to continue pulling them along, hoping for them to get to the level they should be.

Both players have been great locker room guys, but Miami's talent, combined with the needs at other positions, will make it tough to keep them.



Miami currently has 16 linebackers on the roster. They will most likely carry 10 into the regular season.

Tanner Conner - TE

At tight end, Darren Waller is the key. Miami may not carry more than three at the position, and that leaves Tanner Conner out. Conner has looked good this preseason and is finally healthy.

It wouldn't be smart to let Conner go, but the Dolphins don't have too many needed roster spots. McDaniel has made it clear that Julian Hill will make the team.

Teams have to be at 53 by next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST. In the past, the Dolphins have made cuts on Sunday, but they have also waited until the last minute to announce their moves.

