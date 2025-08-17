Mike McDaniel already ends the debate on Julian Hill's Dolphins future

It won't be long before the Miami Dolphins make their final roster moves, but on Saturday, Mike McDaniel sent a crystal clear message about his tight end intentions.

Dolphins fans are not going to be thrilled when they realize McDaniel's decision to sit Julian Hill is a direct indication that he will be keeping his roster position.

Hill has been one of those players that has the attention of Dolphins fans for all the wrong reasons.

Mike McDaniel's decision to sit Julian Hill indicates his position on Dolphins' roster is safe

Dolphins fans have not been happy with the inconsistent play from Hill. A former undrafted signing, Hill has been with the Dolphins for two previous seasons, and fans still can't figure out what it is about him that keeps him on the roster.

There have been flashes of what he can do, but bad penalties, missed blocks, and soft route-running almost always negate those positives. Hill is a big target and should be used more in the red zone, but due to his still unfixed issues, he isn't reliable.

RELATED: Quinn Ewers only needed one game to turn preseason panic into Dolphins joy

The Dolphins' tight end room is interesting. They traded Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and despite many fans' disappointment with the move, it was the right decision. Hill now appears to be a lock to make the team.

Miami's TE room currently consists of Hill, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci, and recently-added Chris Myarick. Darren Waller is considered the starter, but he has yet to be activated to the roster. As it stands now, Hill is the top active tight end on the roster.

If there was going to be a competition for what might be just three spots on the team, sitting Hill sent a clear message that he isn't part of it.

More Dolphins News and Analysis