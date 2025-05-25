Julian Hill might not have a Dolphins future at all in 2025

The Miami Dolphins saw enough in undrafted tight end Julian Hill that they signed him after the 2023 NFL Draft completed. So far, there have been flashes of his potential, but there is also enough to see that he may not end up with a spot on Miami's final 2025 roster.

Jonnu Smith clearly showcased his ability to handle the Dolphins' offense. Once he earned the confidence of the quarterbacks and Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, he showed the rest of the NFL why other teams missed an opportunity.

This year, Smith is being joined on the roster by Pharaoh Brown. A solid blocking tight end that will replace Durham Smythe. Miami now has their go-to pass catcher and their blocker. Julian Hill, you would think, would have a spot on the roster but there is other competition that could put him on the outside looking in.



While Hill is entering year three, second-year tight end Hayden Rucci could push him in practice. Rucci has a lot of potential, and frankly, we haven't seen what he can do when given playing time. We have seen what Hill can do, and it's not all that impressive.

Hayden Rucci could determine Julian Hill's future with the Miami Dolphins

Miami will likely carry three, but no more than four, tight ends on this year's roster. With Smith and Brown taking two, the third spot is important. Miami didn't add any other tight ends in this year's NFL Draft or in free agency (outside of Brown). There are five tight ends currently on the roster.

If Miami keeps four, the final two spots will be between Smith, Rucci, and Tanner Conner. Conner has shown his ability in games, but isn't used often enough to get quality tape on his progress.

Why the Dolphins love Hill is anyone's guess. He has the size, but lacks speed. He doesn't block well, doesn't run routes well, and isn't consistent catching the ball. Add to the list his ill-timed penalties and it might be time for the Dolphins to move on.

