There has been a quarterback change for the Miami Dolphins, one that could bring a lot of excitement to the fan base -- just don't get too excited yet.

As the Dolphins prepare for their game against the Cleveland Browns, Miami is moving rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers from the emergency third QB spot to the primary backup role behind Tua Tagovailoa.

That means Zach Wilson will be inactive, and it's Ewers who moves one step closer to potentially getting a shot to prove himself in a regular-season game. Ian Rapoport is reporting the change; it will be the first game the 7th-round rookie will be active for.

It's unclear why the change is being made now. Zach Wilson has yet to play a snap this year and has served as the team's backup quarterback throughout the offseason. Some are speculating that his future with the team could be in doubt, but there is nothing confirmed.

The Dolphins' offense has been an up-and-down unit all year, and Tagoavailoa has taken the bulk of the snaps. This move is a bit surprising, but one that is welcomed by the fans.

While the move today is interesting, it shouldn't be shocking. The Dolphins are sitting at 1-5, and they may start looking at getting the youngster real-time reps. The team already knows what Wilson can do. The former Jets quarterback was signed as an insurance policy should Tagovailoa get hurt.

The plan was that should Tagovailoa go down, the Dolphins would have a veteran quarterback on the roster to take over, but with the start to the season they are having, that might change.

Ewers' first game in preseason wasn't very good, but he rebounded and showed some improvement throughout camp.

The Dolphins liked what they saw in the rookie. He was considered a first-round pick talent in 2023, but his 2024 season at Texas wasn't good, and that dropped his stock. If he gets to play, it is going to make things a lot more interesting.