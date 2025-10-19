Weather may finally force Mike McDaniel to unleash offense Dolphins fans want

The Miami Dolphins need a win in a bad way, unless you are one of those who have jumped off the wagon and are now hoping for a complete implosion. Sunday pits them against another 1-5 team, the Cleveland Browns, and Mother Nature wants to be involved.

Sunday's weather is expected to be bad with a 90% chance of rain, temperatures dipping into the low 50s, and winds that could reach 30-40 miles per hour. It's the kind of game you love to see as a fan, not so much a team hoping to finish a game with a "W".

The Dolphins and Browns could watch this game play out on the ground, and if it does, it will force Mike McDaniel to do something he rarely does: stick with the run game.

Adverse weather could help Dolphins' offense more in spite of Mike McDaniel's play-calling.

One of the many knocks on McDaniel is his inability to realize that when something is working, it's usually best to stick with it. Over the last four years, McDaniel tends to see increased production in the rushing attack, only to veer off of it for the sake of big plays through the air.

On Sunday, that may not be an option. A grounded offense is a good offense for the Dolphins. Despite the Browns' decent defensive front, the Dolphins have done well running the ball this year. In-game situations have often led to the Dolphins needing to throw the ball, but if they can control the line of scrimmage, shift their lanes away from Myles Garrett, and use De'Von Achane on the boundary, they have a good shot at winning this game.

Fans should expect Jaylen Wright to be active this weekend as well. Miami's best chance to win the game is to keep fresh legs on the field. In this case, a triple threat of Achane, Ollie Gordon, and Wright could be what Miami needs to control the clock, tempo, and keep the weather out of the equation.

This is a game the Dolphins should win regardless of the weather, but it might be Mother Nature that provides Miami the avenue to leave Cleveland with a win.