Dolphins quietly pulled off a smarter offseason than anyone realized

Have the Miami Dolphins assembled a Super Bowl-caliber team during the 2025 offseason? Probably not, but they first need to win a playoff game.

The Dolphins lost 10 players from the 2024 season who made consistent contributions to the team. Most of them were either starters or contributors in some way. The biggest departures were Jevon Holland, Jalen Ramsey, and Jonnu Smith, with the latter two leaving in the blockbuster trade with the Steelers.

With training camp starting in just a few weeks, the question many fans are asking is whether or not the Dolphins got better compared to the players they lost.

In the early days of July, it is never easy to predict what will happen in a season, as there are a lot of variables that go into whether or not a player surpasses his replacement. For the most part, comparing last year's players lost to what Miami gained this year, the Dolphins appear to have improved on paper.

Jevon Holland: Holland was replaced by Minkah Fitzpatrick in what has to be considered a win for the Dolphins. While Fitzpatrick has not been the same player the last two years, he has been more consistent than Holland over the same period.

Jalen Ramsey: Hard to say the Dolphins got better here because they have no one to replace him yet. Even if the Dolphins go on to add Asante Samuel or Rasul Douglas, they would still be less experienced at the position. Ramsey is one of the better CBs in the league despite his declining skill set over the last several years. Miami wins, however, by getting rid of a problem in the locker room.

Jonnu Smith: This one can be considered a push. On paper, Darren Waller should be an adequate replacement, but it will depend on how Mike McDaniel uses him. He won't put up the numbers Smith did last year, but it's likely Smith wouldn't have either. If anything, this would lean towards Miami's favor.

Durham Smythe: Smythe was replaced by Pharaoh Brown, who is a quality blocking tight end and is better than the more well-rounded Smythe. However, Miami won't have the same pass-catching TE with Brown as they did with Smythe. Another push for certain, but with a lean towards the Dolphins, given Brown's blocking ability.

Robert Jones: Mark this as one of those moves you won't know until later in the season. We can say Jones was replaced by Jonah Savaiianea, and on paper, it looks like a better move for the Dolphins. Jones was o.k., but inconsistent at times. This one is in Miami's favor, but by how much won't be known until later in the season.

Calais Campbell: Kenneth Grant is a rookie, and Campbell has turned in a career that will eventually end with an HOF discussion. Still, Campbell was a situational player for Miami last season. Grant should be able to at least match the same production and have the same impact.

Raheem Mostert: The Dolphins didn't replace Mostert with the same type of runner. They added Alexander Mattison in free agency and Ollie Gordon in the draft. Both are considered short-yardage backs, but Miami is confident De'Von Achane and second-year running back Jaylen Wright will handle the job.

Kendall Lamm: Lamm did well for the Dolphins and was versatile enough to play inside and out. Miami didn't add another lineman outside of Larry Borom, who can play both positions as well. Borom is relatively inexperienced given his time in the NFL. Lamm would have been the better option for the Dolphins.

Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft: The Dolphins didn't need to replace either one. Cracraft was out most of the year, as was Berrios, who was more of a returner. Miami found their replacements last season with the emergence of Malik Washington and the addition of Dee Eskridge. This year they will also have Tahj Washington back and added Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to replace OBJ.

Liam Eichenberg: Eichenberg hit free agency, then rejoined the Dolphins, but he is on this list because the Dolphins did replace him with James Daniels. Daniels will be ready for camp, and that alone makes Miami's line better than what they had last year with Eichenberg.

For all the negativity the Miami Dolphins have received this offseason, they still managed to add players to the roster who are at least as good as the ones they lost from last season. It's a win for Miami, which managed to save money, utilize limited cap space, and find players that should make an impact in 2025.