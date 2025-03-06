Dolphins quietly make two smart moves before the start of free agency

In less than a week, the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL will be in the thick of free agency. There's work to be done before then.

It started with the report that Bradley Chubb will play on a revised contract next season.

Miami also faces big questions regarding its own free agents. As the Dolphins build their roster for the 2025 season, it's important to keep talented players in the building. The latest news is good but nothing earth-shattering.

The Dolphins have tendered two of their exclusive rights free agents, linebacker Cameron Goode and offensive lineman Kion Smith.

Dolphins make smart move to brng back Cameron Goode and Kion Smith

Goode has appeared in 20 games over the last two seasons. Drafted in 2022, the seventh-round pick has yet to fully make an impact on the roster, but he provides depth and can play on special teams. Smith, on the other hand, has shown value along the offensive line.

Smith climbed his way off the practice squad to play in nine games this past season. Still in development, Smith has shown signs that he is progressing, but he isn't ready to take on a bigger role just yet.

It's a start, but the Dolphins still have big decisions to make. Which free agents will they re-sign? How will they upgrade the roster at areas of need? It's an important few weeks for general manager Chris Grier.

Miami shouldn't have to make more moves to create cap space, thanks to the gift by Terron Armstead to lower his cap hit this year. The team could still release him, and many speculate they will do just that.

With free agency arriving next week, the Dolphins have a lot of work to do to rebuild portions of the roster, including the offensive line and defensive secondary.

More Dolphins News and Analysis