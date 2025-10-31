Dolphins release statement explaining why Chris Grier finally got fired

Following their lopsided home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross finally did the inevitable and fired longtime general manager Chris Grier. It's a decision that has been coming for quite some time, and Ross released a statement shortly following the news explaining why now.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross releases statement on Chris Grier firing

Roughly 12 hours after losing 28-6 at Hard Rock Stadium, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed that the Dolphins and Grier had mutually parted ways. What soon followed was a statement from the Dolphins owner.

Statement from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on parting ways with GM Chris Grier: pic.twitter.com/wdTL2gn16Y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2025

"This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways. I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years.

"As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve -- in 2025, 2026 and beyond -- and it needs to start right now. Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager effective immediately, and we will begin our search process for a new general manager," Ross began.

Ross added, "I have always been and remain committed to building a winning team that consistently competes for championships. I am incredibly proud of our leadership as an NFL organization and our continued commitment to the community, but our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough. There are no excuses."

There's nothing to argue with in that regard. While the Dolphins consistently show out in the community, it hasn't shown on the field, and a change was necessary. Some may argue that they should've waited until the end of the season, but something needed to be done following Miami's second embarrassing loss in three weeks. And with the trade deadline approaching in just a few days, Ross' decision to not let Grier impact the team's future was the correct one.

Ross would go on to finish his statement saying, "I want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for this team. You deserve a championship-caliber team you can be proud of. There's much work ahead to return the Dolphins to sustained success, and that work begins now, finishing the season strong, evaluating all areas of our football operation, and moving forward with a clear vision for the future."

Ross is right about there being "much work ahead," but that actually includes him walking away as well at some point to let his daughters take control of the franchise. Miami's true rebuild has been a long time coming, and we're getting the first sign of it now. Next up will likely be the head coach and then the quarterback...but when can we expect the owner?