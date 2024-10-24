Dolphins release young tight end but not the one fans were hoping for
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins continue to make roster moves, including releasing a young tight end. Unfortunately, it wasn't the tight end fans have been pounding their fists to be released. No, Julian Hill is still on the team and still on the 53-man roster, but promising youngster Hayden Rucci is now a free agent. Rucci will likely sign with someone if the Dolphins haven't convinced him they are going to bring him back to the practice squad as soon as they can. Let's hope that is the case.
Should Rucci leave and develop into a stellar NFL tight end, Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will have another embarrassing move on their hands. The Dolphins have seen quite a bit of that over the last two decades.
The Dolphins used the Rucci spot for wide receiver Tarik Black and added quarterback C.J. Beathard. The move to add Beathard is not good news for Tyler Huntley, who was injured last week. The Dolphins now have Tua, Huntley, Beathard, Tim Boyle, and Skylar Thompson on the active roster and practice squad. It's a shame that only Tua is worthy of a roster spot.
The Dolphins keeping Julian Hill on the 53-man roster doesn't make sense
Yes, the Dolphins have been busy making changes to the roster, but plenty of people continue to wonder why Hill is still on this team. No disrespect to the youngster, but he has proven to be a liability throughout the campaign.
As for Beathard, he is 3-10 in his six years when he starts. As for Black, hehasn't been on an active roster since 2021 when he played in one game for the Jets registering one catch for 10 yards. He started 2024 with the Ravens, but was released before training camp started. He then joined the Steelers, but was released in August.
Dolphins fans will be watching Hill on Sunday because he is hard to miss - he is the big tight end who is walking back 5-10 yards shaking his head after a penalty. He has committed enough penalties in 2024 that people on social media joke there should be a betting over/under line on how many he will have each week. He's simply taking up a roster spot right now. We have no idea what McDaniel sees in him.