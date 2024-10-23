What went right, what went wrong for the Dolphins vs. Colts in Week 7
Mike McDaniel and his staff had an extra week to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts. They faced a team that had split its first six games, but was coming off a win at Tennessee. This would be the last game for the Miami Dolphins before starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was eligible to come off injured reserve.
It proved to be another disappointing performance for a club that can't seem to get out of its own way offensively. Regardless of who has lined up behind center this season, the Dolphins have been limited to 20 points or less in each of their half-dozen outings.
Here's a breakdown of Miami's fourth loss of 2024.
Another frustrating game for Mike McDaniel's team
What went right: Ground(ed) Mike?
In the Dolphins' 15-10 win at New England in Week 5, McDaniel's team rolled up season highs in rushing attempts (41) and yards on the ground (193). Two weeks later, the Miami running back was in high gear against a Colts defense that was ranked 31st in the league in rushing defense entering Week 7. Led by De'Von Achane (15-77) and Raheem Mostert (11-50), there were 40 carries for an impressive 188 yards.
Yes, the Dolphins scored only 10 points (all in the first quarter), which is part of a much bigger issue. To put on a positive spin, this is the kind of ground game and commitment to the run that should benefit the Dolphins. Without Tagovailoa over these last four-plus games, Miami has not been able to take advantage of this sudden strength. Hence, the deep passing game has been virtually non-existent for the last month.
What went wrong: Big plays for MIA remain MIA
Quarterback Tyler Huntley made his third consecutive start for the team. Unfortunately, he wound up getting knocked out of the game in the third quarter with a shoulder issue. Before his exit, he hit on seven of his 13 throws for 87 yards and his first touchdown pass of the season—a 10-yard connection with tight end Jonnu Smith (more on him later). Tim Boyle came off the bench and filled in for the rest of the game.
Boyle didn't exactly light things up, which was hardly a surprise. He also had 13 attempts and hit on eight of those tries. It added up to 74 yards without a score or an interception, and Boyle was not sacked. The duo combined for 15-of-26 tosses for 161 yards and one score. The team's only offensive play of the game that totaled at least 20 yards was a 25-yard connection from Huntley to Alec Ingold in the second quarter.
What went right: Jonnu Smith's emergence
The talented tight end began his career in 2017 with the Titans, but signed a huge free-agent deal with the Patriots in 2021. Jonnu Smith only spent two seasons with the Patriots before being traded to Atlanta. Last season, he finished with career-highs in catches (50) and receiving yards (582), scoring three TDs, but was kicked to the curb after one season. The 'Fins picked him up before the start of free agency this year.
This season, Smith is fourth on the club with 21 catches. It adds up to 236 yards, and he has one of the team's three touchdown receptions. A year ago, Durham Smythe was the Dolphins' top tight end in terms of catches (35). He finished with 366 yards but never reached the end zone. Over the last two games, Smith has a dozen grabs for 158 yards and that one TD. He's becoming a bigger factor on a weekly basis.
What went wrong: Too many miscues
It wasn't pretty, but the Dolphins put together a solid first half and owned a 10-3 lead at intermission. The team had totaled 194 yards, 115 on the ground, and was a perfect 5-of-5 on third-down conversions. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was rusty in his first action since Week 4. He hit on just four of his 13 throws for 61 yards and lost a fumble. Indianapolis got a field goal on the final play of the second quarter.
However, the feel of the game would change in the third quarter. Mostert fumbled early in the quarter, and it wound up setting up a short four-play, 28-yard touchdown drive capped by Tyler Goodson's seven-yard run. Later in the quarter and with Miami (with Boyle now in at quarterback in place of Huntley) marching towards the Colts' end zone, Ingold was not only thrown for a two-yard loss, he wound up losing the ball. It was recovered by Indianapolis linebacker Zaire Franklin at his team's 14-yard-line. Opportunity lost.
What went wrong: Picking up where they left off
This was a football team that began the 2023 season in fine fashion. The Dolphins stubbed their toes just three times in the first 12 games. There were losses to the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs, and the club looked pretty overmatched both at Buffalo and at Philadelphia. Regardless of who has lined up behind center, something has been amiss for McDaniel's club over their last 12 outings, dating back to Week 14 of 2023.
The Dolphins own a 4-8 overall record over that span, and have been limited to 20 points or less in nine straight contests. Miami has scored a total of 70 points in 2024. That number should have some irony to it, since the team managed that total in their 50-point blowout win over the Broncos in Week 3 of '23. Things may be looking up this Sunday when they host Arizona. Then again, this offense has struggled from the start.