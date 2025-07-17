Dolphins rookie might finally get signed after ripple effect from NFL roster moves

The NFL is watching a serious situation unfold with this year's draft class, specifically the second round, and the Miami Dolphins can only watch.

Dolphins rookies reported to camp on Tuesday, but their second-round selection Jonah Savaiinaea can not attend. The interior lineman isn't holding out, but under the current CBA, rookies who are not under contract can not attend training camp. While they are allowed to sign a waiver release to attend OTAs and minicamp, training camp is off limits.

On Wednesday, the 49ers agreed to terms with second-round pick Alfred Collins. Many have seen this as a positive for the Dolphins, who hope to get a deal in place with Savaiinaea, but this isn't likely to move the needle, at least not yet. There are still a few things that need to play out first.

Thursday brought more good news for the Dolphins as the Bears began their trek to sign not one, but three picks in round two. They were able to get their final pick in the round, Shemar Turner (pick No. 62) under contract. Chicago also has pick 56, Ozzie Trapilo, and pick 39, Luther Burden III, still left to sign.

Dolphins now have a clear blueprint to sign second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea

It will be interesting to see when Savaiinaea gets inked. He is the only offensive lineman selected in the first 15 picks of the second round and the only interior linemen as well.

While the Dolphins' unsigned rookie sits at home, Collins' deal will have a much bigger impact on the selections made after him, not before. Collins signed a four-year contract worth $10 million. Only $9 million was fully guaranteed. This should put a stop to players seeking fully guaranteed deals, including Savaiinaea.

One potential hiccup is that Savaiinaea was taken six spots before Collins. The Texans kicked it all of back in may when they gave No. 34 pick Jayden Higgins a fully guaranteed deal. The Browns followed by giving No. 33 pick Carson Schwesinger a fully guaranteed contract.

However, that shouldn't carry much weight in the Dolphins' decision-making. While it is certainly interesting what the Seahawks and Browns do with the No. 35 and No. 36 picks, respectively, Miami now has all the incentive they need to get Savaiinaea's deal over the line. Savaiinaea himself should now be more flexible in negotiations as well.

Will Savaiinaea get a deal done soon? While it is hard to say, the Dolphins won't ramp up real workouts until next week when veterans report.