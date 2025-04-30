Dolphins rookie says the one thing fans have begged to hear for years

When the Miami Dolphins drafted Jonah Savaiinaea, it was a big move to change the offensive line. The rookie is impressive on the field, and he is ready to prove it.

Savaiinaea spoke with the media regarding his selection, and some of what he said is exactly what Dolphins fans have been pining for—for decades.

Savaiinaea isn't the kind of player who will pancake block a defender, but instead, he is the kind of power mover who will frustrate defenders for 60 minutes.

There have been questions about where he will start his career, but most believe he will be a guard rather than tackle. He has played both.

Savaiinaea has made it clear.

Jonah Savaiinaea makes it clear where he wants to play along Dolphins' offensive line

The rookie will make fans happy. Savaiinaea sees himself as an interior lineman because he feels he is better suited to play guard.

"I probably would say interior," said Savaiinaea. "I'm more comfortable at guard, just because I'm big-bodied, I'm good with my hands and just getting off my stance. I just punch guys right now and I feel like that's home for me – just putting hands on guys right now."

The Dolphins need players with the mental fortitude to stick with what they believe they are good at. Many linemen are more interested in playing on the boundary, where their eventual contract can look better, so hearing a player say, "I want to play guard," is a great thing for a team desperately needing that focus.

Savaiinaea went to the same high school as Tua Tagovailoa and told the media he has never blocked for a quarterback without a Polynesian background. It's becoming easy to like this kid already.

Savaiinaea can make an instant impact in Miami's offense, and it might not take long for him to land a starting job at guard. The Dolphins have made strides to finally fix the offensive line for Tagovailoa.

