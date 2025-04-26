Dolphins have a golden chance to finish rebuilding their offensive line on Day 3

Jonah Savaiinaea was a great start to Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for the Miami Dolphins, but they can't simply call it a day and move on. There is still a need.

With questions about Austin Jackson's future, especially given his injury issues, Miami needs to keep digging for quality offensive lineman. Day 3 may not have a ton of options, but the Dolphins don't need to find starters; they need to find competitors who will challenge the other players to be better.

Revisiting the offensive line still makes sense for the Dolphins on Day 3

If the Dolphins are going to change the culture of their team, it will start in the trenches, and offensive line is a perfect spot to keep building.

Marcus Mbow

The Dolphins beefed up the offensive line with Savaiinaea on Friday night, and there is no reason to stop if Marcus Mbow is still on the board when they select in Rounds 4 or 5. While he will need to fine-tune some of his play, Mbow is built to be a starter in the NFL.

He isn't likely to make his mark on the outside, which is good for the Dolphins as they need more interior guys who can step in.

Logan Brown

It's all about size for the Dolphins now as they revamp their offensive line. Patrick Paul is 6'7", and Savaiinaea is 6'4". So why not continue to keep that same build going?

Brown excels in run-blocking and isn't bad in pass protection. Miami may have a need for a cornerback, but Brown would be a hard guy to pass on.

Luke Kandra

A zone-blocking guard who fits what the Dolphins run, Luka Kandra could provide immediate depth while developing. He would be a competitor who fights for playing time from the start.

Miles Frazier

Miles Frazier was expected to go in the third round. He's a well-rounded interior lineman, and the Dolphins would land a guy they can develop even if he doesn't need a lot of work to kick off his career.