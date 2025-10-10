Dolphins setting top draft pick up to fail with baffling decision

Training camp brought a wonderful surprise to the Miami Dolphins' offensive line in the form of Jonah Savaiinaea, but after an impressive summer, the second-round rookie has made a disappointing start to the season.

According to PFF grading, Savaiinaea is the worst rookie in the NFL, closely followed by fellow teammate Kenneth Grant. Some of it can be attributed to growing pains, but the rest of it may fall off his shoulders and onto his coaches.

See, there is a problem that may not be a problem, but the Dolphins' coaching staff won't even bother to find out if it is. Savaiinaea is better suited to play on the right side of the line.

Dolphins coaches have little interest in moving rookie Jonah Savaiinaea

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith met with the media and was asked why the Dolphins are keeping him on the left side when he hasn't played it as much in college. Smith said they are trying to build a rapport with the rookie and Patrick Paul.

"I don't necessarily know if that's the easiest solution," said Smith. "I think it's always that if you're a rookie, there is a process to it, and everyone wants it perfect and ready to go."

That's kind of a weird answer for a team that is clearly struggling with the rookie on the left side. It would make sense, especially given the injury to James Daniels, to put him on the right side and see if he can do a better job.

The Dolphins don't seem too interested in making this happen, and as a result, they will need to be comfortable with the failure that comes with that decision.

Smith also said that the rookie is "aware and confident," and he is going to play and improve. He said the coaching staff is as well. That may be the case, but if something isn't working, shouldn't you at least look to make a change that might help?

Dolphins fans know this has been a problem for years. Instead of selecting a player or signing one in free agency, they believe they can convert that player to another position. The bad part is that they have not found consistent success in doing so at any point over the last 10 years or so.

Savaiinaea is not the first, but he is the most recent. Would a change to the other side, his more natural side, work better for him? Maybe not, and the Miami coaching staff might find out that he is just as bad on the right as on the left. The problem here is that they are not showing much indication that they are willing to help the rookie by adjusting where he plays.

It's not like there is a Pro Bowler or a future Hall of Fame right guard on the roster. Miami's line play has gotten to the point where fans are counting the days for Liam Eichenberg to return.