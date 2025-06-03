Dolphins should cash in on Dan Campbell's desperation after shocking retirement

The NFL puts the oddest values on the oddest of players. Nothing says NFL like a player who is not good on one team but still finds work.

Such is the case with the Miami Dolphins and their endless search for backup offensive linemen. While free agency couldn't find a new home for Liam Eichenberg, maybe an unexpected retirement could change that.

One of the best centers in the league, Frank Ragnow, skipped Detroit Lions OTAs when they began, but it wasn't a holdout for more money; Ragnow was contemplating his NFL future. On Monday, the seven-year veteran opted to call it a career.

Drafted in the first round (20th overall) by the Lions in 2018, Ragnow started every game he has appeared in. Starting his career at right guard, Ragnow moved to center, where he played six of his seven seasons. Now, the Lions need some help.

Liam Eichenberg has been a disappointment for the Dolphins fans, but Miami hasn't given up on him. After four seasons of inconsistent play, the Dolphins brought him back on a one-year deal. They like his attitude, locker room presence, versatility, and work ethic. The fans? Not so much.

Liam Eichenberg could provide depth for the Lions after Frank Ragnow retirement

Eichenberg's ability to play multiple positions, including center, is something the Lions might be interested in. The worst that can happen is Lions GM Brad Holmes laughs at Chris Grier and hangs up. Fans would love to get a Detroit-style pizza in return, but the Dolphins would probably want a little more than that.

Look, we all know the Lions are not going to make a call for Eichenberg any more than the Dolphins would call the Lions to offer him. It would be one of the biggest surprises of the NFL early offseason if they even spoke about it.

Miami likes Eichenberg, which is why he is back after testing the free-agent waters for about a week. No one bit then, and the Lions are not going to bite now. Ragnow's retirement will open up discussions on a potential trade for a replacement, but it won't be for Eichenberg. Yes, it's not a realistic trade, and no, this article wasn't written with a straight face, but the Dolphins should pick up the phone.

