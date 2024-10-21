Dolphins should trade this stud WR to 49ers after Brandon Aiyuk injury
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not winning anything, but the San Francisco 49ers still have a hopeful season ahead of them. On Sunday, both teams lost, but the 49ers are still one of the top teams in the NFC.
If the 49ers want to return to the Super Bowl, they need to get a replacement for Brandon Aiyuk, who suffered a significant knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins can help the 49ers get back to the Super Bowl and maybe even take out the Chiefs.
Tyreek Hill would instantly make the 49ers better, and the Dolphins could add draft capital in a blockbuster deal (for Chris Grier to waste). Miami gave more money to Hill this past offseason, so naturally, it would make sense for them to trade him after paying him.
Trading Tyreek Hill should not be off the table for the Dolphins
Okay, bad jokes aside, if the Dolphins are considering an attempt to move Hill, the 49ers would make a lot of sense. Hill would give Brock Purdy an incredible asset to go with Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, and the youngster Ricky Pearsall, who returned to the team after being shot prior to training camp.
Miami's season isn't over yet, as Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to the team for this week's game against the Arizona Cardinals. However, if the Dolphins lose and fall to 2-5 on the season, they may have to start thinking about the future.
The Dolphins are not doing him any favors, and his use in the passing game must be gnawing at him. A player who, for the last two seasons, was chasing 2,000 yards will be lucky to make 1,000 at the rate this season is going. Opposing teams have figured out how to beat Mike McDaniel's offense, which includes stopping Hill.
We all know the Dolphins are not going to trade their top receiver, and maybe they shouldn't, but in the grand scheme of things, it's worth thinking about.