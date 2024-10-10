Tyreek Hill trolls Dolphins fans by fueling Chiefs trade speculation on social media
I imagine you're very tired of hearing about Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs. It's only been two years since Kansas City traded him for basically every single one of the Dolphins' next 1,500 draft picks, and Hill's come as advertised.
Since joining the Dolphins, he's been an All-Pro both seasons and led the league in both receiving yards and touchdowns in 2023. If Tua Tagovailoa's able to return from his concussion issues and continue playing for the next half-dozen years (or longer), having Hill in his prime will be one of the Dolphins' biggest advantages.
Which is what makes this recent round of Hill discourse so infuriating. Hill's fit in perfectly with the Dolphins, and the idea that they'd trade him because one (1) single season didn't go to plan is a very Madden-esque approach to the whole thing.
But as anyone who follows the NFL and is also very Logged On will tell you, wide receivers are unique. No one else posts like wide receivers post. And reader, Tyreek Hill is posting again. I'm sorry you have to read what's next.
The weird Tyreek Hill Dolphins/Chiefs stuff just refuses to go away
An eagle-eyed Snapchat user – they do still exist, apparently – noticed that Hill was posting recently, and it's, uh, kinda weird. Hill's entire post is just his highlights from being with the Chiefs. That's it. No emojis, no explanation, nothing; there was, interestingly enough, one caption about how he and Mahomes were special together.
There were also way more Chiefs highlights included than Dolphins ones, and I would know because I spent 15 minutes clicking through literally every snap.
I don't want to fear monger here – fear is the mind killer. But this whole 'Hill maybe kinda wants to go back to the Chiefs' thing just simply won't go away. I guess if I was about to waste away a year of my prime catching passes from Tyler Huntley, I'd start getting nostalgic about Patrick Mahomes, too.
Also, too many snaps! It's like a digital flip book. Gotta keep it to a dozen, max. And this may all seem really pedantic, but it's keeping me distracted from the notion that Tyreek Hill wants to go back to the Chiefs already, so what's worse? What a fun season this is turning out to be.