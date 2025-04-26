Dolphins shouldn't let this talented running back slip away on Day 3

The Miami Dolphins tossed their 2025 third-round pick to move up in the 2024 draft to take Jaylen Wright. Spending a fourth-round pick on another runner doesn't make sense — yet it does.

The Dolphins have addressed the defensive line and the offensive line, and there are still plenty of needs to be addressed. Round 4 should see the Dolphins take a cornerback, but beyond that, they need to find football players. One guy stands out above many of the others.

Cam Skattebo was considered a mid-second-round pick or a third-rounder, but the first two days have passed, and the impressive runner is still waiting for a phone call.

The Dolphins don't need to draft another running back this year. They could fill the need from a pool of undrafted rookies that may include guys like Raheim Sanders, Tahj Brooks, and Ollie Gordon, who the Dolphins hosted at the facility.

While those are all nice options, no one expected Skattebo to drop to Round 4.

The Dolphins may want to rethink their needs if Cam Skattebo is still available

The Dolphins said they want aggressive football players, and Skattebo is that type of runner. He is violent with the football in his hands. He doesn't go down easily and keeps his body low to generate more power from his legs.

His knocks? He isn't very fast, but the Dolphins have more than enough speed on offense. They need someone who can hurt defenders. Someone who can pick up the small yards and take the goal-line snaps because he is a bowling ball with legs.

The Dolphins, again, have other needs, but at some point, you can't let good players go simply because you need to fill a hole, especially when you tell everyone there are other options available.

