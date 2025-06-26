Dolphins sitting on a gold mine with breakout star ready to take over in 2025

There has been plenty of negative fodder around the Miami Dolphins over the course of the offseason, so let's spin it a little differently for this one. How about a positive take?

The Dolphins' offense still has potential to be one of the most explosive in all of football, and if Mike McDaniel allows running back Jaylen Wright the opportunity to break out, he very well could.

Now, one of the first questions might be what happens to De'Von Achane? In short: not a whole lot changes.

Look around the league at some of the best rushing teams. There are several duos who are an elite combo, and McDaniel could create yet another one now that he has the chance.

Raheem Mostert's exit allows Jaylen Wright to take full control of a one-two punch

Last year, Raheem Mostert absorbed the second-most carries on the team with 85 in total. Wright, meanwhile, took 68 as a rookie. Wright averaged 0.4 yards more per carry than Mostert, overall.

Mostert also posted 1.6 yards after contact on rushes while Wright was a bit better at 1.8. Now, as further stats will indicate, Wright averaged 4.3 yards per contact on rushes that went at least 1 yard. That's more indicative of the Dolphins' offensive line, but that number is impressive.

Wright could be a walking, talking first down on about every two carries if things go according to plan.

Mostert also vacates 23 targets in the passing game, which are up for grabs and could be Wright's for the taking.

All of this is to say that Wright could be a bona fide stud if given the opportunity, and if the Dolphins' offensive line is able to be average, even. Between Achane and Wright, Miami's offense could explode all while still having Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington in the passing game.

Hopefully, opportunity knocks, because the Dolphins might find their own version of a top-5 rushing duo.