PFF reveals surprise Dolphins breakout pick for 2025 season

While Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel chases the dream of a more disciplined football team, general manager Chris Grier continues to chase an empty secondary that needs help. Positions like running back won't need to do much to get better thanks to an increased focus on fixing the offensive line. One player may stand out in his 2024 season.

Pro Football Focus took a swan dive into the NFL's offenses, and identified one player for each offensive position that should see an increase in production.

Not every NFL team had a player land on the list because it covered only one player for each position. Surprisingly, Jaylen Wright was named the running back who could be the most improved player at the position.

PFF names Dolphins' Jaylen Wright as potential most improved player in 2025.

Wright was not only drafted in round four of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Dolphins traded a 2025 third-round pick to get him. The former Tennessee star was practically non-existent during his rookie year, but he showed glimpses of what might lie ahead when he got some burn.

Without veteran Raheem Mostert in front of him, Wright should see a bigger workload in his sophomore season. While De'Von Achane is locked in as RB1, Wright has an excellent chance to leapfrog Alexander Mattison and rookie Ollie Gordon.

The Dolphins are high on Gordon, but both him and Mattison are short-yardage power backs. Wright's speed and ability to catch passes out of the backfield make him a dream fit in McDaniel's offense.

Gordon will take some time to develop, and Mattison doesn't move the needle outside of the small ball game. That leaves Wright in a position to showcase the reason Miami was so high on him.

With Achane fully expected to handle most of the snaps, McDaniel will have no choice but to give him rest. It should be Wright, not Mattison or Gordon, who subs in when Achane needs to catch his breath.

Wright's talent is undeniable. The only question is if the coaching staff will give him the necessary snaps to fully break out in 2025.