Dolphins rookie might become the team’s biggest letdown of the year

The Miami Dolphins running back unit got a lot tougher on the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft when Ollie Gordon was selected.



Now, with mini-camps and OTAs ongoing, and the start of training camp still a couple of months away, early looks at the unit will make the final 53-man roster interesting.

The Dolphins should only have four running backs on the 2025 roster, with Alec Ingold being the fifth in the running back room. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel needs to lean heavily on the unit if the offense is going to find success. Defenses have figured out how to remove Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle from the offensive plans, or at least lessen their influence on the game.

If the passing game struggles at times, it will put more pressure on the run game, and this year, Gordon is enough of a wildcard that he could force McDaniel into giving him more playing time. The question is, will he steal someone else's job?



The answer to that is an absolute no, unless the Dolphins opt to only take three runners instead of four.

Miami Dolphins RB room is packed full with the addition of Ollie Gordon

The Dolphins, again, will likely only carry four running backs, and currently, there are four on the roster in De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Alexander Mattison, and Gordon. If Miami adds more to the unit, it will be due to injury or for camp bodies.

Gordon, however, could take a playing time away from Jaylen Wright and Mattison, who was signed this offseason for short-yardage situations. Gordon's style of play is more physical in the trenches, which is where he could make his mark.

The Dolphins' roster is set well enough right now that the four main running backs should have little problems making the team's final 53-man roster for the 2025 season if they can all stay healthy.

