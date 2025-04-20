Dolphins' baffling Jaylen Wright move might bite them in 2025

The Miami Dolphins have a problem with forward thinking. Sometimes they make decisions that make sense for their future. Drafting Patrick Paul last year to replace Terron Armstead is an example of when that works.



In 2024, the Dolphins felt it important to trade a 2025 third-round pick to move into the fourth round of the NFL Draft, where they selected Jaylen Wright. Wright wasn't a need, he wasn't unique. He was considered a good running back, but it was a luxury the Dolphins didn't need to address.

Over the years, running back salaries have dropped so finding veterans in free agency has become easy. Teams rarely use a first-round pick on a running back anymore and that makes trading a future draft pick for a mid-round runner less appealing. In 2024, it was appealing for Miami general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins didn't have a fourth-round pick last year, so the desire to get into the round to draft Wright was high. But again, was it necessary?



Wright's rookie season should have been better for what Miami gave up. He posted 77 rushing attempts for 282 yards and didn't score on the ground. He added three receptions for 8 yards and failed to score a touchdown.



The Dolphins didn't need to move up into round four, and because they did, they are paying for it this year. Making it worse, is they will probably draft another running back in 2025.

Miami Dolphins miscalculated their 2024 NFL Draft and are paying for it in 2025

Wright basically cost the Dolphins two draft picks. The fourth-round selection last season and the 79th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

A spot that could have landed them RB Cam Skattebo in this year's draft or a quality offensive lineman. Miami also needs corner, defensive tackle, and safety help as well. Not having that extra day two pick won't help them get this roster built.

Wright could still turn into a much better player, he has a high ceiling and is quick but the Dolphins continue to not look forward when they make certain trades. No matter how you look at Wright, his value to the team, right now, is not as valuable as what the 79th pick overall in this year's draft could have been.

This is something that Grier needs to desperately avoid in 2025. Whether he believes his job is on the line or not, taking draft capital from future drafts to address positions that don't need to be addressed has to stop. He needs to find players that will make an impact on his roster not potentially in the future.

More Dolphins News and Analysis