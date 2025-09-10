Dolphins are somehow being criticized by the last person who should be dishing it out

There is no denying that the Miami Dolphins got out to a brutal start in the 2025 NFL season. They traveled to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a game that they should have won, but ended up on the wrong side of a 33-8 blowout.

Head coach Mike McDaniel and his team have been under fire since Sunday for their poor performance and effort, as well as looking flat-out unprepared. Even Larry Csonka couldn't hold back about the team's Week 1 game.

While a franchise legend like Csonka, who carried the Dolphins to the mountaintop of the NFL, is certainly allowed to criticize the team, not everyone is. Especially not Rex Ryan, who has absolutely no business opening his mouth when it comes to matters of the Dolphins.

Rex Ryan somehow feels justified calling out Mike McDaniel and Dolphins

On Monday morning's segment of ESPN's show Get Up, Ryan wasted no time making extremely disrespectful comments about both McDaniel and the Dolphins as a whole.

"McGenius guy or whatever the hell he is, nerd boy. But anyway, their team has no respect for their coach. They play like that. They're like, 'C'mon man, get us a dang guy in here,'" Ryan said. "Where's the physicality of this team? They're soft. Every part of their football team. They have tons of talent on this team ... they don't play with any passion or any smoke to 'em."

This is a pretty brutal and personal takedown of McDaniel, and Ryan is the last person who should be speaking on it. This is the same coach who was fined twice for obscene gestures to fans, including Dolphins fans, and made a fool of himself on Hard Knocks.

Ryan also got criticized by legendary running back LaDainian Tomlinson for opening his mouth to the media before the 2011 season. He was largely liked by his players, but he was fired twice as an NFL coach and never won the AFC East despite spending eight years with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

His sour grapes about the Dolphins are understandable, as he went 7-9 against Miami in his career. His Week 16 loss to the Dolphins in 2016 also got him fired, and he never stepped foot on an NFL sideline again.

Sure, Ryan has had more playoff success than McDaniel. But as it stands right now, both coaches peaked early in their careers and have tumbled a bit since then. While these two could not be more opposite as coaches or leaders, at least McDaniel has some class.