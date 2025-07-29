The Dolphins' surprise defensive leader wasn't even on the roster last week

The Miami Dolphins haven't had much confidence in their cornerback room this offseason. From the start, they were saddled with a player who didn't want to be there and another who has yet to show he should be.

Following several injuries in the secondary during the first week of training camp, the Dolphins had no choice but to dip into the free agent pool of available corners. The addition of Mike Hilton will give Miami a solid veteran who will add a lot of help in nickel packages, but the team may have also found a boundary corner to either start opposite Cam Smith or Storm Duck, or start in their place.

Jack Jones made a great start to his NFL career with the New England Patriots, but he struggled with inconsistent play and maturity issues that eventually led Bill Belichick to move on. Jones lasted just a season-and-a-half before Belichick was done with his antics. He spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, Jones is becoming a vocal member of the secondary and is doing everything right; hopefully, it stays that way.

Jack Jones has the confidence that Cam Smith needs but sorely lacks

Jones has been quite good in camp since arriving late last week. He has made a couple of plays during drills, but more importantly, has displayed a level of maturity. The Dolphins need Jones to take control in the secondary and become a leader.

Jones may become the proof that Cam Smith can turn his career around. Smith lacks confidence and is already off to a poor start this year. Smith was put on notice by Chris Grier earlier this offseason, but it seems as though that hasn't stuck just yet.

If Jones can continue to back up what he is saying with good play on the field, the Dolphins may not be in as bad a position as many believe, provided they can find someone to handle the other side of the field.

More Dolphins News and Analysis