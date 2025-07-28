The Miami Dolphins have had their share of bad luck with the cornerback unit this training camp, but maybe they finally have some good luck brewing.

Ask any Dolphins fan, and they will tell you the most concerning position on the roster is the cornerback unit. Jalen Ramsey left a hole that only got bigger when Artie Burns tore his ACL on the first day of training camp.

Miami responded by bringing back one of their former draft picks, Cornell Armstrong. The problem is that Armstrong has little starting experience despite having played seven seasons in the NFL. Thankfully, the Dolphins added former Raiders and Patriots corner Jack Jones on Friday.

Well, it only took Jones one practice - and just one play - to make an impression on the fan base. It was one play, and nothing more during an early non-contact practice, but it was enough given the status of the teams' secondary.

First day on the job for @presidentjacc 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SMWajS038O — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 26, 2025

Jack Jones could be what the Dolphins need to fix their cornerback situation

One of the knocks on Jones has been his off-field issues. Jones was arrested on a weapons charge after he carried weapons through a TSA checkpoint. In addition, he has been suspended for team violations, including being late to practices, which inevitably led to his release from the Patriots.

This type of behavior has been a problem for the Dolphins in the past, which is one of the reasons Ramsey is no longer on the team. Miami is trying to change its culture, but maturity has been a problem for Jones.

If he can succeed in turning that part of his life around and focus on the game, Saturday's practice will become more of the norm, and fans will start getting excited about what the corner unit might become.

In addition to Jones, the Dolphins also added Mike Hilton, formerly of the Bengals. Hilton has yet to practice with the team, and it will be interesting to see where each player lines up once he is on the field. The Dolphins are monitoring an injury to Kader Kohou, who limped off the practice field on Saturday.