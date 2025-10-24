Dolphins' surprise restructure move hints at a much bigger move coming

The Miami Dolphins are not expected to make a big trade to bring a player into their locker room, but a recent contract restructuring has written the script for something much bigger than a simple cap space grab.

Jordyn Brooks is one of the better defensive players on the roster, and he continues to show leadership traits the Dolphins desperately need. On Thursday, Miami restructured Brooks' contract to add a mere $3 million in cap space.

The move doesn't move the needle toward adding a player via trade, but it opens a window to send one out.

Jordyn Brooks savings aren't enough to make a major movie, but it does give Dolphins more space.

ESPN draft analyst Field Yates posted about the restructure and said that, while it's not likely the Dolphins bring anyone in, it could be to create space to eat a portion of dead money for a player who could be on their way out of Miami.

Several possibilities could be taken from the latest contract move. Brooks isn't expected to go anywhere next year, so a restructure makes sense for him, but why did the Dolphins need it?

The NFL trade deadline is November 4th, which is approaching quickly. Miami could start moving players during Weeks 8 and 9, with pass rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb standing out as potential trade chips.

If not a dead-money absorption, the Dolphins could be preparing for a free agent addition. There are holes on the roster as well as injuries that need to be addressed. Making a few small moves to gain working cap space isn't unusual.

The Dolphins have just under $5 million in cap space currently, so an additional $3 million will help if they have moves to make.

It's unlikely the Dolphins will make a trade for a player. It would be a band-aid on a gushing wound. The other possibility is that they may be looking to extend a player. Typically, however, a new contract extension comes with cap relief, not the other way around.

The best and most likely scenario is either dead-money cap absorption or gaining more operating cap space.