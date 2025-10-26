Dolphins take another hit to the TE room leaving fans wondering why they care

The Miami Dolphins lost tight end Darren Waller to the injured reserve. He is not expected to miss the season, per Mike McDaniel, but then again, he wasn't supposed to miss training camp either.

With Waller out, it was presumed that Greg Dulcich's elevation to the active roster was to replace him; now we know that isn't the case. Miami will be without Julian Hill on Sunday as well. Does it matter? Should fans care? Do they care? They probably should.

Hill has been one of those players that Dolphins fans have not been able to get behind. I'll raise my hand to this one, but he is getting better.

Julian Hill to miss Week 8 leaving Mike McDaniel thin at a critical position of need.

Hill has been quietly getting better at the position. He isn't putting up the stats to show it, but he has cut down on the mental mistakes that plagued him in 2023 and 2024. His absence on Sunday will likely not move the needle in the eyes of the fans.

With Hill out, Tanner Conner becomes the most important piece on the offense at that position. He has been playing well when given the chance. McDaniel's offense needs the position to work, but he tends to veer away from it because it rarely plays out the way he wants. Waller has been exceptional when McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa remember he is on the field.

Conner will get a chance to shine this week, but we have said that before.

McDaniel informed the media on Friday about Hill's situation. With former Broncos' TE Greg Dulcich on the active roster, Miami could bring up another practice squad player to add depth on game day. The bigger issue, however, is how McDaniel will actually use them.

Most of the time, the TEs provide extra blocking for the line, but that isn't always the best path to offensive success. One reason is Tagovailoa's quick release. Unless the TE is a primary or secondary option, the ball is typically gone before the TE becomes an option.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, the Dolphins have targeted the position 37 times of their 215 pass attempts. It's a marginal amount, but they have completed 27 of those passes. This is one of the reasons the Dolphins fanbase continues to push for more involvement.