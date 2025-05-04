Dolphins still have three glaring roster holes after the NFL Draft

Chris Grier fumbled his way through free agency and then came up with a plan for the NFL Draft that still left some needs on the roster.

It's no secret that some of our opinions on Grier are not great, and there are many reasons why his offseason has been inconsistent.

Grier didn't do well in free agency. He created more holes and failed to fill some of the bigger needs. To be fair, he didn't have much cap room to maneuver, and while many fans were asking for a Tua Tagovailoa restructure, Grier stayed away from creating a bigger problem in the future, which was smart.

With the draft behind him now, Grier has to fill the remaining needs on the team. Some were addressed in the draft, but the real work begins now.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier must address these positions despite fixing many issues in the draft

Cornerback is a self-created problem for the Dolphins

Every Dolphins fan will tell you that cornerback is the biggest problem on the roster. It could get worse if Jalen Ramsey is traded. Grier has ideas on how to fix it, but his reluctance to do so now seems odd. He will likely wait until June 1 to start those moves, but why? Signing a CB now gives them time to join the team for the offseason workout program.

Miami needs more depth, at least one potential starter, and possibly another. After years of watching Grier overspend on players like Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, and Ramsey, it is odd to see this unit, above all others, become a problem.

Depth at the defensive tackle position still needs to be addressed

It's hard not to look at the Dolphins' roster and take a deep sigh of relief that the biggest hole on the team was at defensive tackle, and was addressed. Miami added three players to the unit in the draft, and while that is great, it's not complete.

The Dolphins need to find more depth. At the very least, they must add more players for training camp. Miami has six defensive tackles on the roster post-draft, with three of those being rookies. Kenneth Grant may do well from the start, but Zach Sieler is the only player on the unit with any real experience. If Miami can add one veteran free agent to the rotation, it will help.

The offensive line has improved but still needs work

Jonah Savaiinaea and James Daniels should start next to Aaron Brewer on the inside. A returning Liam Eichenberg and recently-signed Larry Borom should provide adequate depth early. Miami reportedly is high on second-year undrafted rookie Andrew Meyer, and Kion Smith is another depth piece.

The problem for the Dolphins, and why the line still needs to be added to, is that the depth considerably drops off from there. Jackson Carman wasn't good last year when he played. The issues for Miami are simple: Austin Jackson is a health concern, and Patrick Paul is still an unknown. The Dolphins should add a veteran to the roster who can play guard and tackle as insurance.

More Dolphins News and Analysis