Dolphins trade fans always hated just got named one of NFL's worst

Every NFL team has a bad trade somewhere hiding in the deep recesses of its franchise, and the Miami Dolphins are no different.

For what seemed like a decade, the Dolphins seemed to annually trade a second-round pick for someone who wouldn't make an impact on the roster. It wasn't actually every year, because when they weren't trading those picks away, they were wasting them in the draft.

Players like David Boston, Wes Welker, and even Brandon Marshall could be considered horrible mistakes. Boston didn't make an impact, having torn his ACL after coming back from a suspension. Marshall was electric and a quintessential diva. Wes Welker's move to the New England Patriots still stings.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has released a list of the worst trades for each team in the last 10 years. The Dolphins? They get Josh Rosen.

It's hard to argue the Rosen trade. It wasn't good for the Dolphins. The worst part is that it could have been a great trade for Miami had Brian Flores left him in to start. The Dolphins very well may have landed the first pick in the draft the following year and selected Joe Burrow. While Rosen may have been the worst trade in the last decade, he isn't the worst in team history.

The worst trade in Dolphins history will always be Daunte Culpepper

Daunte Culpepper will likely bring shrieks from fans and send them into a corner, holding their knees, rocking back and forth, and quietly chanting the name Drew Brees. Yes, the Culpepper trade was, and remains, one of the worst trades in NFL history, let alone just the Dolphins.

There is no need to rehash history. Brees was a free addition, and Culpepper cost Miami a second-round pick. Brees is heading to the Hall of Fame. Culpepper started four games for the Dolphins, lost all but one, and never played another snap for Miami. Of course, B/R didn't look this far back, just the last 10 years.

The trade for Rosen made a lot of sense at the time. The Dolphins needed a quarterback, and Rosen was a former top-five selection only a year earlier. It could have been a steal. Instead, it was a big mistake.

