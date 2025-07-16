Dolphins training camp may put an end to one of Chris Grier's worst draft classes

The Miami Dolphins have had their share of horrible draft classes, and they tend not to realize their mistakes until they have exhausted their attempts to make them fit.

This year, Cam Smith has been called out by Chris Grier specifically. The former second-round pick in the 2023 draft isn't likely to go anywhere this year regardless of how he plays and practices. While the 2023 draft class stands out as being bad, Ryan Hayes and De'Von Achane are hoping to change that perception. The same can't be said about another class.

Achane has ascended to the top of the Dolphins' running back room and is gaining national attention ahead of the 2025 season. Hayes is hoping to make the roster and get off the practice squad. While 2023 only saw four players drafted, one player stands out, the 2022 draft looks to potentially come to an end.

This year's training camp could put the 2022 draft to rest as being one of the worst in history. In 2023, only four players were drafted, and none of them have excelled.

Dolphins' 2022 draft class could gone after training camp

Miami's first pick in that class was linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round. Tindall has played sparingly in his three seasons and has yet to start a single game.

They used their fourth-round pick on Erik Ezukanma who has done little more than provide camp glimpses of what he might offer the team. The Dolphins' next two picks were in round seven. Cameron Good is on the edge of the roster this year, while Skylar Thompson is no longer with the team.

Overall, the 2022 draft class that remains in Miami has produced a combined 22 tackles, zero starts, and one reception for three yards.

Sadly, none of those three players are guaranteed to make the 2025 roster, and if we are being honest, they haven't shown enough to warrant a roster spot at all.