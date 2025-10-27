Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa fires back at critics the way a leader actually should

The Miami Dolphins finally got the victory they needed to keep the locker room intact, and it took a big game from their quarterback to make it happen.

For the last several weeks, Tua Tagovailoa has been under fire by the media for his play on the field and his comments after the games. On Sunday, he managed to keep the buzzards away and did so with the comments you expect from a leader.

It took 8 weeks for the Dolphins to win a game against a team with a victory.

The Dolphins won their second game of the 2025 NFL season, and it was a complete team effort. Following the game, Tagovailoa spoke about the win and, more importantly, what it means to the team.

"People are gonna talk, they are going say what they need to say, but at the end of the day this is what we do." Tua Tagovailoa

It's a small clip, but it's loud. The Dolphins quarterback has been a problem this year. On Sunday, he put up four touchdowns in the overwhelming victory over the Atlanta Falcons. After the game, Tagovailoa wasn't boasting or acting like he just won the Super Bowl. He was collected and even-keeled with his responses.

Tagovailoa had every reason to be over the top. He started his day off with a swollen eye, but stayed in charge of the offense. He led the team down the field with more consistency than he has all year. For the first time this season, he took control, and the team responded.

For his part, Mike McDaniel called a good game. He mixed the run with a balanced aerial attack, and it paid off. While Tagovailoa was playing his best of the season, the defense found its groove and limited the Falcons' offense to just three points in the late 3rd quarter.

This is the kind of win the Dolphins can build upon. It's a locker room victory because it took the entire team to make it happen.