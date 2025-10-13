Former teammate calls out Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa for podium hypocrisy

It's not easy for leaders of a team to fall on the sword over and over again when a team is struggling, as we saw on display from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Tagovailoa was crystal clear at his postgame podium availability that there are deeper-rooted issues with leadership on the team, including players showing up late to players-only meetings. After throwing three interceptions against the Chargers, you would have expected a bit more of a humble approach from Tagovailoa with the press, but misery loves company.

The problem is, it seems like Tagovailoa himself hasn't always been the shining example of accountability when it comes to the little things like showing up on time. When his postgame clip about leadership on the team went viral, a former teammate decided it was time to call out Tagovailoa for some hypocrisy.

DaeSean Hamilton calls out Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa after postgame clip went viral

This dude…the starting QB…was late to the first team meeting during my 3 seconds on the Dolphins 😂😂😂😂 and everything was all cool in there https://t.co/SNctzR0oZg — DaeSean Hamilton (@SkeeterMills__) October 13, 2025

DaeSean Hamilton didn't spent much time with the Miami Dolphins, but even in the short time he was there, he took note of the fact that Tagovailoa didn't exactly set the example he's now calling guys out for. Nothing derails leadership more than a lack of integrity, or not practicing what you preach.

Hamilton's "3 seconds" with the Dolphins were back in 2022, the first year of the Mike McDaniel era. It's maybe even understandable at that point that Tua was operating differently than he is now. We all grow differently in leadership, and we learn from mistakes.

It's not irrational to say that Tua is a much better leader behind the scenes now than he was back in 2022 when Hamilton was with the team, but this is still the impression that he made on one teammate who was looking to his example.

Regardless of how long Hamilton was or wasn't with the team, the impression Tagovailoa made for him was not in alignment with the message the Dolphins' quarterback was sending at the podium after the Chargers' loss. Being an NFL quarterback is one of the most pressure-packed jobs in all of sports, so it's understandable for Tua to be emotional after a tight loss like we saw on Sunday.

With that in mind, the quarterback -- much like the head coach -- has to take accountability even if it means taking the blame for others at times. You can't call people out publicly -- even if you're not naming them specifically -- for showing up late if you have a history of showing up late as well.

What Tagovailoa said at the podium after the loss to the Chargers isn't going to galvanize his teammates, in fact the opposite. Now, we'll find out how he takes initiative as the leader of the team in how to rectify the damage he's done.