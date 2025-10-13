Mike McDaniel’s handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s remarks raises deeper concerns

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa waited until the last question of his post-game press conference to toss some of his teammates under the bus. His head coach wasn't too upset about it, as he downplayed it considerably.



Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media a short time after Tagovailoa took to the podium before standing in the spotlight to drip sweat under the interrogation of the media.

When asked about his quarterback's comments, McDaniel explained there wasn't much he could do, but he believed his leaders would handle it. That has fans laughing.

"Yeah, player-led meetings are extra things outside of what I demand. Clearly, he is sending a message, but from my standpoint, everything I have asked of the guys, they have delivered on. So I'm sure whoever he is talking to will deliver."

Mike McDaniel can't do anything about Miami Dolphins players not showing up for player-only meetings

McDaniel said that "Tagovailoa is a direct communicator with his teammates", but this season has fallen apart quickly, and the quarterback is part of the problem.

His leadership has always been a point of contention and question. While McDaniel may not have a concern, the fact that players are not showing up is a direct indictment of what they think of Miami's leadership, specifically Tagovailoa's.

It is obvious that McDaniel's hands are tied when it comes to things like player-only meetings, but his leadership can also be questioned. If he isn't willing to get players in line for the sake of winning, does it mean he is already losing his locker room?

Further, what does it say about the respect that players have for Tagovailoa? Or his own leadership? I'm fairly certain that other quarterbacks, like Justin Herbert, don't encounter this kind of issue. Tagovailoa is not just one of the leaders; he is supposed to be "the" leader.

De'Von Achane spoke after the game, adding more depth to the potential problems in the locker room. When asked about how they need to hold it together, he said "leadership". At no point did he, however, point his finger at someone else. He included himself in the equation.

Achane's comments are critical because, as he stated, there is a "leadership council, leaders in every room, and captains. We have to keep it together." At least someone gets it.