This Dolphins veteran might have new life thanks to lingering rookie problem

The Miami Dolphins are committed to becoming a tougher, more physical football team, and that was evident in the 2025 NFL Draft. Miami used its first three picks on trench players, two defensive linemen and an offensive lineman. All three are expected to be immediate contributors and help the Dolphins get back on track after an underwhelming 2024 season.

Unfortunately, the franchise isn’t off to the best start with one of these rookies. Second-round pick, Jonah Savaiinaea, has yet to sign his rookie contract, and there’s a fear he could holdout of training camp if something isn’t worked out soon. With many people penciling Savaiinaea in as a starter at guard, it wouldn’t be ideal for him to miss any of training camp.

While not a good situation for the Dolphins as a whole, a possible Savaiinaea absence could be good for veteran offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.

Liam Eichenberg could benefit from Jonah Savaiinaea‘s contract situation with Dolphins

Eichenberg has been with Miami since being drafted by the team in 2021, also going in the second round. He was also an immediate starter for the Dolphins, and has started 52 of the 60 games he played with the team over the last four seasons. However, with last season being a contract year for him, Eichenberg didn’t deliver the kind of play necessary for a long-term contract. Instead, he was signed to a one-year prove it deal, and is expected to compete for a spot.

Now, with training camp nearing, Eichenberg‘s biggest competition still isn’t signed with the team. The veteran already has the advantage of experience, and if Savaiinaea misses any time if camp, that will be another advantage for the lineman entering year five.

Of course, everyone is hoping Jonah Savaiinaea and Miami can resolve things before camp, but if they can’t, Liam Eichenberg will certainly be ready to capitalize.

